LEWISTON — An 18-year-old Fairfield man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with robbing a Main Street gas station and mini-mart.
Police charged Isaac Howard Sterling with Class B robbery and theft, Lt. David St. Pierre said. According to state law, Class B robbery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The robbery occurred at the Irving Mainway at 674 Main St. at 1 a.m.
He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail, where he was held through the weekend and Monday in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.
He is likely to have his first court appearance Wednesday at 8th District Court.
Because the charges are felonies, he won’t enter a plea unless an Androscoggin County grand jury hands up an indictment on those charges.
This story will be updated.
