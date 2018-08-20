LEWISTON — An 18-year-old Fairfield man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with robbing a Main Street gas station and mini-mart.

Police charged Isaac Howard Sterling with Class B robbery and theft, Lt. David St. Pierre said. According to state law, Class B robbery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The robbery occurred at the Irving Mainway at 674 Main St. at 1 a.m.

Isaac Sterling

He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail, where he was held through the weekend and Monday in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.

He is likely to have his first court appearance Wednesday at 8th District Court.

Because the charges are felonies, he won’t enter a plea unless an Androscoggin County grand jury hands up an indictment on those charges.

This story will be updated.

