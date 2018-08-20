The James Howard’s Company, reenactors of Fort Western, will host a French and Indian War Encampment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Fort Western (1754) on the east bank of the Kennebec River in the heart of downtown Augusta, according to a news release from Fort Western.

Throughout the weekend, reenactors will portray the garrison of Fort Western during the year 1758, a year when the soldiers were fearful of attack, and bitter because of their long enlistments at the lonely and isolated fort. On Saturday, there will be musket firing demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. During the rest of the day, the soldiers and women of the fort will portray daily life, including cooking and guard duty. On Sunday morning, starting at 10:15 a.m., the public is invited to join in the soldiers’ worship service. Following the service, the reenactors will work to recreate an authentic camp kitchen under archaeological supervision. In addition, daily life will be portrayed until they break camp at 2 p.m.

During the encampment, visitors are invited to walk through the fort, store and house to view period rooms and exhibits and talk with historical costumed interpreters about daily life in the 18th century. Admission rates are $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 14 years old, $8 seniors and veterans, $25 family of five, and $1 AAA discounts. Augusta residents and active military are free of charge.

The fort is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July and August; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday during September and October.

Fort Western (1754) is America’s oldest surviving wooden French & Indian War garrison illuminating 300 years of Maine and New England history. For more information, visit www.oldfortwestern.org or call 626-2385 or e-mail [email protected]

