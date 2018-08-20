Westbrook police say the motor vehicle that struck a minivan head-on before its driver fled Friday night has been located.

Though the vehicle is being processed for evidence, no one had been charged as of Monday night, according to police.

A brief statement posted Monday on the Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page said the vehicle was found by Windham police.

“Also, we can report that the victim is Okay and she was treated at the scene. She did not need to go to the hospital,” the Facebook post said.

Westbrook police Capt. Sean Lally said in a separate email that Windham police located the vehicle, which was missing a grille, on Sunday evening after it became disabled along a road. Lally said a tire had fallen off the vehicle.

“The owner gave a statement and we’re still investigating,” Lally said. “There haven’t been any charges filed to date.”

Police did not say Monday what type of vehicle it is.

Westbrook police had called on the public for its help in locating the vehicle, described by witnesses as a blue SUV or pickup truck that suffered extensive damage to its front end. The license plate may have included the letters MEP or WEP.

The vehicle collided head-on with a minivan at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets around 11:25 p.m. Friday before heading in the direction of Portland.

No other details concerning the driver or owner of the vehicle were released Monday night.

