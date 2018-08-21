AUGUSTA — Job Corps offers no-cost training program for young women and men ages 16 to 24 years old. Individuals can choose from several career opportunities including health care, culinary arts, business administration, construction, electrical and auto mechanics. They can also get their high school diploma or HSE and a driver’s license at the same time. Job Corps helps individuals pursue their career goals while earning wages, receiving room and board and more, with free job placement upon completion.

For more information or to set up orientation, tours and interviews, call Cathie Gavett in the Augusta Maine office located at 22 Armory St., at 621-2350.

