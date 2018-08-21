A motorcycle ride for suicide awareness, formerly called a Ride for Suicide, is planned for 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Participants are to meet at Auburn Mall lower parking lot, near Center Street in Auburn, between 8 and 10 a.m. Riders can meet to have coffee pastries and share stories of lost friends, family etc.

The awareness ride on a mystery route will end around 12:30 p.m. at the BBQ Pit, 838 Lisbon St. in Lewiston, for a post-ride pig roast, cornhole tournament, live music and more.

Comments to participants will be given by the event organizer Nick Danforth and special guest speakers. Danforth, who started the ride to help others suffering from the after effects of suicide, lost his father David to suicide in August 2015.

For more information, contact Danforth at 344-4150 or [email protected].

