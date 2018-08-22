Aurora Provisions, a popular gourmet foods retail shop and cafe on Portland’s West End, is closing.

The business, located at 64 Pine Street next door to Chaval restaurant, will likely close its doors Labor Day weekend, according to Art Carr, husband of the owner, Melissa Carr. The catering side of the business will fulfill its commitments through at least the end of the season in October.

Aurora Provisions, whose tag line is “beautiful food for busy people,” has been known over the years for its elegant prepared foods and kicked-up casual fare, such as fresh mozzarella sandwiches on focaccia and rich, decadent macaroni and cheese. The shop has been a fixture on the West End for more than 20 years. Founded by Norine Kotts and Cheryl Lewis, it started as a small neighborhood market, then later added a cafe. Kotts and Lewis sold the business to Marika Kuzma Green in 2001, and Carr purchased it in 2017.

Like many Portland restaurants in this tight labor market, Aurora Provisions has struggled with staffing. The retail shop and cafe had been closed on weekends since late June or early July so Carr’s staff could focus on catering for wedding season.

This story will be updated.

