LIVERMORE FALLS — The Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum will celebrate the area’s Papermaking Heritage from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at 22 Church St. Refreshments will be served and picnic tables will be available.

“The Fitz,” the newest exhibit, will be rededicated at 11 a.m. “The Fitz” is a plaque that was originally mounted on number 2 paper machine at the Androscoggin Mill in honor of Sheldon Fitzpatrick for his 47 years of dedicated service at the plant. The plaque was removed from the machine and presented to Fitzpatrick’s widow who recently donated the plaque to the museum.

Other events include museum tours, paper making demonstrations for children and a garage sale. Donations for museum maintenance will be appreciated.

For more information, email [email protected]

