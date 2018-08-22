The Wiscasset Public Library will hold its annual Bands for Books event from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, Labor Day, at Marianmade Farm, at 155 Federal St.,in Wiscasset. The fundraising event is organized by Friends of the Library.

The band the Salty Dogs will perform rock ‘n’ roll music from the 1950s to the 1980s. Band members are Liz Kinsman, lead singer; Allan Swain, lead guitarist; Bert Breton, drummer; and Ray Dallaire, bass guitarist. Dancing is encouraged.

The musical group Salty Dogs will perform at this year's fundraiser for Wiscasset Public Library. From left are Liz Kinsman, Ray Dallaire, Bert Breton and Allan Swain. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The event also will include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a silent auction of items and experiences. They include an hour-long scenic coastal airplane flight for three persons, two cases of wine, a set of framed prints, several original paintings, a certificate for framing, a homemade cake and a picnic basket filled with goodies.

Prior to the event, tickets will cost $20 per person, can be purchased at the Wiscasset Public Library at 21 High St. in Wiscasset. They also will be available for $25 per person the night of the event at the entrance.

Proceeds collected will be earmarked for refurbishing the children’s room at the library.

Local sponsors include, Ames True Value Hardware, First Federal Savings, The First National Bank, Sarah’s Café and private patron Jenny Spaur.

For more information, call Wendy Ross on 882-7060.

