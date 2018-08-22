Good Wednesday morning, central Maine. It’s Aug. 22, meaning it’s also National Tooth Fairy Day, National Eat a Peach Day and National Pecan Torte Day.

Onto Your Morning 3:

UNDER PRESSURE: Now here’s something worth piping up about: Four employees from the Kennebec Water District in Waterville recently took first place a statewide “Pipe Tapping Competition” in Brunswick. Water utility crews competed against each other in a timed event to tap a pressurized water pipe, connecting a new water service line. Great job guys — you hosed ’em! Read the story.

JURY’S OUT: In a follow-up to our story about a central Maine judge summoning a dozen or so jury duty no-shows, we learned some of the reasons why they didn’t show up. Lack of transportation for one, and medical treatment for cancer as well. There was also confusion with mailing addresses for the would-be jurors. It all makes for fascinating insight into the civic responsibility and challenges people face. Read the story.

MASHED POTATOES: A tractor-trailer truck hauling frozen potatoes overturned on Interstate 95. The driver, and spuds, were unharmed. Read the story.

