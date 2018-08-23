IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 7:49 a.m., a Washington Street caller reported suspicious activity.

At 12:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Water Street caller.

At 1:47 p.m., a Northern Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.

At 1:53 p.m., officers investigated a sex offense on Gage Street.

At 1:59 p.m., officers conducted an investigation around found property on Western Avenue near Interstate 95.

At 3:14 p.m., an Eastern Avenue caller reported a problem with a wild animal.

At 4:20 p.m., a Water Street caller reported a disturbance.

At 6:20 p.m., a Holly Hill Lane caller reported suspicious activity.

At 7:24 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported a disturbance.

At 7:58 p.m., a Windsor Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.

At 9:39 p.m., officers investigated a reported harassment on Sewall Street.

On Thursday at 12 a.m., a North Belfast Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.

IN RANDOLPH, on Wednesday at 9:36 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Woodlawn Circle.

IN PITTSTON, on Thursday at 12:52 a.m., police investigated a triggered house alarm on East Pittston Road.

IN WINDSOR, on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m., police investigated a domestic dispute on Caswell Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., John Mitchell, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after officers investigated a reported theft on Western Avenue.

At 8:06 p.m., Ronald Ricker, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assaulting an officer following a reported disturbance on Eastern Avenue.

On Thursday at 2:56 a.m., police arrested John Gilboy, 43, of Augusta, on an outstanding warrant.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: