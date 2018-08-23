FARMINGTON — Contestant applications are available for the 19th annual Miss Farmington Fair Pageant set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High St. Preparation, rehearsals and interview competitions will begin at 1:30 p.m. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 14.

Young ladies who reside in Franklin County and the surrounding area, and are between the ages of 7 and 22, are welcome to participate and compete for the following titles: Miss FF Collegiate (19-22) new this year, Miss Farmington Fair (15-18), Junior Miss Farmington Fair (11-14), Little Miss Farmington Fair (7-10) and Miss Hospitality, (for the young lady who is most active in participation in the fair itself). Prizes also will be awarded for each category of competition in each age group as well as essay, Miss Congeniality and runners-up prizes.

Food will be provided to the contestants during the day and some cash prizes will be awarded from the Franklin County Agricultural Society.

Contestants will be judged in interview, talent, and formal presentation.

Past Queens are encouraged to attend in crown and banner and are welcome to perform the opening number and their own talent.

Those interested in participating as a judge should email a letter of interest to [email protected].

For an application, contact Lisa Bird at 839-5578 or [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: