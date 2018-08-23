LISBON FALLS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension educator Tori Jackson recently received the 2018 Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents at its annual meeting and conference held July 29 to Aug. 2 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The award is given to Extension educators with more than 10 years of service who have exhibited excellence in the field. This award is only presented to one county Extension educator in Maine each year.

Jackson is an Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources serving Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties. Her programs include farm business management, social media marketing, and general agricultural education with a focus on beginning farmers marketing a range of animal and plant products throughout the state. Jackson serves as chair of the Beginning Farmer Resource Network of Maine, an organization that brings together agricultural service providers from many agencies and organizations to sponsor professional development and program coordination.

More information about UMaine Extension, visit https://extension.umaine.edu or call 581-3188.

