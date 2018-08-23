OAKLAND — Nomination papers are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday at the town swclerk’s office, 6 Cascade Mill Road.

Papers must be returned no later than Monday, Sept.17.

The following positions will be voted upon in November: Two positions for the Town Council, three positions for the Budget and Advisory Committee and one position for the Regional School Unit 18 School Board.

For more information, call the clerk’s office at 465-7357.

