OAKLAND — Nomination papers are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday at the town swclerk’s office, 6 Cascade Mill Road.
Papers must be returned no later than Monday, Sept.17.
The following positions will be voted upon in November: Two positions for the Town Council, three positions for the Budget and Advisory Committee and one position for the Regional School Unit 18 School Board.
For more information, call the clerk’s office at 465-7357.
-
Maine Crime
Waterville police say NY man left 2 pound of pot, $82,000 in cash in hotel room
-
Community
Jefferson Village School bus route
-
Local & State
Police: 2 injured in plane crash near Pittsfield airport
-
Nation & World
China, U.S. raise tariffs in new round of trade dispute
-
Community
Nomination papers available at Oakland clerk's office