AUGUSTA — Training partners from Augusta Adult Education and Western Maine Community Action recently met with administrative staff of Maine Veterans’ Homes in Augusta to plan a fall Certified Nurses Training. The fast-paced curriculum will offer two weeks of Work Ready training at Augusta Adult Education, 33 Union St., followed by 12 weeks of classroom and clinical training to meet the 180 hours required for certification.
The course, valued at more than $2,000 per participant, will be no cost to candidates meeting eligibility requirements for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding provided by Western Maine Community Action.
Training will be held at the MVH facility, 310 Cony Road.
For more information, call 626-2470 or 713-7045.
