Two people were injured — one of them more seriously than the other — when a plane crashed in Burnham Wednesday night after attempting to land at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport, police said.
The plane, headed toward Bangor, went down about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in Burnham near the Sebasticook River, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Two people in the plane were taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, and one of them had more severe injuries and was then taken to a hospital in Boston, McCausland said.
McCausland said he did not have the identities of the two injured people, nor did he know what caused the plane to crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration is likely to investigate the crash, McCausland said. Maine State Police were there to help secure the crash scene, he said.
This story will be updated.
