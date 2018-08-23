A work-release inmate who failed to report to his designated place of employment Thursday was later taken into custody at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Jeremiah Gamblin, 19, of Vassalboro was employed through the Cumberland County Community Corrections work release program, Capt. Wayne Pike of the Cumberland County Jail said in a news release. Work-release prisoners are housed on the campus of the county jail in Portland and are able to leave the property for work duty.

Staff from the program learned that Gamblin did not report for his work assignment at 5 p.m., and also received information that he was heading toward the mall and its complex of retail stores, restaurants and coffee shops.

Staff from the work release program headed to the Maine Mall and located Gamblin at 7:22 p.m. He was transported back to the county jail, where he was being held Thursday night. Pike gave no indication what Gamblin was doing when they found him at the mall.

