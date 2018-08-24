Preserving the History of Farmington Falls Village and Bridges will be the topic of the Farmington Historical Society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at the North Church, 118 High St.

The historical society has joined with the Maine Department of Transportation and Maine Historic Preservation Commission to serve as a consulting partner as plans progress on the replacement of the bridge from the Falls Village area to North Chesterville, across the Sandy River.

Preserving the History of Farmington Falls Village and Bridges will be the topic of the Farmington Historical Society's monthly meeting set for Monday, Aug. 27, at the North Church, 118 High St. Contributed photo Preserving the History of Farmington Falls Village and Bridges will be the topic of the Farmington Historical Society's monthly meeting set for Monday, Aug. 27, at the North Church, 118 High St. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“The recent discovery of photographs and negatives of the covered bridge in Farmington Falls has created a buzz at the Titcomb House,” said Jane Woodman, the Historical Society’s treasurer, according to a news release from the society.

Woodman will share those photos and the story of the project to preserve the history of Farmington Falls village and its bridges.

The meeting will start with a 6 p.m. potluck supper. All are welcomed to attend the supper and meeting.

For more information, contact Anna Lyon at 779-9230 or [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: