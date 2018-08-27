The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an antique automobile from a home in Nobleboro.
The theft is believed to have occurred between May and Aug. 15, the day that the owner discovered it was missing, Lt. Brendan W. Kane said in a statement.
The auto is described as a 1930 Ford Model A Coupe. It is green with black fenders. According to police, the 88-year-old antique car has current Maine passenger registration plates.
Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact Detective Scott Hayden at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Hayden can be reached at 882-7332 or at [email protected]
-
Schools and Education
High school principal who left Scarborough during controversy hired for interim Winthrop job
-
Nation & World
Amazon ‘ambassadors’ defend their employer, say workers are all smiles
-
Business
Opportunity knocks in Augusta: Companies team up to redevelop Odd Fellows building
-
Local & State
Founder of the Dead Poets Society laid to rest in Maine under unique tombstone
-
College
Colby football team gets back to work