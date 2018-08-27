GARDINER — New Ventures Maine will offer My Money Works, a free finances class, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 2-30, at Gardiner Area High School Adult Education, 40 West Hill Road.
This class can help participants gain the skills and confidence needed to stretch money, pay bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals.
New Ventures Maine helps Maine people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition-free classes and workshops and one-on-one coaching in three program areas: Build a Career, Start a Business, Manage your Money. New Ventures Maine is a program of the University of Maine at Augusta and operates out of nine offices statewide.
To register, visit bit.ly/classesnvme or contact Sherrie Brann at 621-3436 or s[email protected].
-
Schools and Education
High school principal who left Scarborough during controversy hired for interim Winthrop job
-
Nation & World
Amazon ‘ambassadors’ defend their employer, say workers are all smiles
-
Business
Opportunity knocks in Augusta: Companies team up to redevelop Odd Fellows building
-
Local & State
Founder of the Dead Poets Society laid to rest in Maine under unique tombstone
-
College
Colby football team gets back to work