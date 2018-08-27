GARDINER — New Ventures Maine will offer My Money Works, a free finances class, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 2-30, at Gardiner Area High School Adult Education, 40 West Hill Road.

This class can help participants gain the skills and confidence needed to stretch money, pay bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals.

New Ventures Maine helps Maine people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition-free classes and workshops and one-on-one coaching in three program areas: Build a Career, Start a Business, Manage your Money. New Ventures Maine is a program of the University of Maine at Augusta and operates out of nine offices statewide.

To register, visit bit.ly/classesnvme or contact Sherrie Brann at 621-3436 or s[email protected].

