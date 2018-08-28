MADISON — Daystar Chapel will host a free barbecue and buffet for all first responders and all branches of the service and their families from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the chapel at 574 Lakewood Road.

For more information, call 399-3334 or email [email protected]

