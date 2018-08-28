MADISON — Daystar Chapel will host a free barbecue and buffet for all first responders and all branches of the service and their families from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the chapel at 574 Lakewood Road.
For more information, call 399-3334 or email [email protected]
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine DOT rejects request for lobster tombstone
-
Nation & World
DOJ sides with lawsuit brought by Maine resident over Harvard’s race-based admissions policy
-
Local & State
Maine gets more than $23M for clean water projects
-
Maine Crime
Massachusetts man is charged with selling drugs in Biddeford-Saco area
-
Community
After school arts program starts Sept. 5