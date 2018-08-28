IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:06 a.m., simple assault was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:44 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Crossing Way.

12:35 p.m., needles were recovered on North Chestnut Street.

12:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:32 p.m., needles were recovered on North Chestnut Street.

5:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Piggery Road.

6:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Togus Stream Road.

6:58 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

7:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

7:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

8:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Mud Mill Road.

8:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:53 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Windsor Avenue.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.

Tuesday at 12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 6:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 135.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:35 p.m., Stacy M. Haskell, 37, of Augusta, was arrested at the Kennebec County jail and charged with failure to appear.

3:22 p.m., Jessica L. Pooler, 31, of Benton, was arrested on Winthrop Street on warrants.

6:11 p.m., Joshua Michael Roderick, 30, of Randolph, was arrested at the intersection of Laurel and State streets and charged with theft, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence.

8:47 p.m., Gerard Roland Cormier, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and sale and use of drug paraphernalia. Gerald Richard Sounier, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, and charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating a condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and being a fugitive from justice, after an incident outside The Big Apple store on Stone Street. Additional information was not immediately available from police.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: