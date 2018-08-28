In a recent letter from David Alexander, he did a wonderful job of expressing my sentiments exactly (“Press joins together to whine about Trump,” letter, Aug. 21).

There are many of us who believe in America, stand for the national anthem, and support our president and pray for his success. God bless America.

Bob Baxter

Manchester

