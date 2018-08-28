Good Tuesday morning, central Maine. It’s Aug. 27, meaning its’ also National Bow Tie Day, Radio Commercial Day and Red Wine Day.

Onto Your Morning 3:

LEPAGE DISCHARGED: Gov. Paul LePage returned to the Blaine Housein Augusta after being hospitalized over the weekend. But the details of LePage’s illness or injuries were not being disclosed to the public. Read the story.

TRASH TALKS: The company that runs the Crossroads Facility on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock is looking to add landfill capacity while also growing its waste reduction and recycling programs, including with the addition of a regional composting program. Read the story.

FINDING HARMONY: The 71st Harmony Free Fair is scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Fair highlights include truck pulls, livestock shows, children’s events and more. And look at this adorable duckling. Read the listing.

