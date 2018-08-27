The 71st Harmony Free Fair, at 177 Chadbourne Road, will take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. The following events are scheduled:

Friday, Aug. 31

4-7 p.m.: Submit entries in exhibition hall

5 p.m.: Midway opens featuring Kavanaugh Amusements

6 p.m.: Music by Friday Night Jammers

7 p.m.: Truck pull starts. (registration at 5 p.m.)

7 p.m.: Cribbage tournament — singles (in the Big Tent)

Saturday, Sept. 1

9 a.m.: John & Pat Morrison Memorial Race/Walk (registration at 8 a.m.)

10 a.m.: Youth livestock show (registration 9 a.m.)

11 a.m.: Midway opens

Noon: Music by John Whitman Sr. and the Southwind Band

1 p.m.: Demolition derby (registration 9-11:30 a.m.)

1 p.m. Sheep dog demonstration (1 of 3)

1 p.m.: Exhibition hall opens

3 p.m.: Sheep dog demonstration (2 of 3)

4 p.m.: Pie auction on stage

5 p.m.: Sheep dog demonstration (3 of 3)

6 p.m.: Quarter scale tractor pull (registration at 4 p.m.)

7 p.m.: Music by The Honkeytonkers

7 p.m.: Cribbage tournament — doubles (in the Big Tent)

Sunday, Sept. 2

10 a.m.: Exhibition Hall opens

10 a.m.: Farmers oxen and draft horse event (weigh in at 8 a.m.)

10 a.m.: Volley ball tournament

10:30 a.m.: Horseshoe tournament begins (registration 10 a.m.)

Noon: Midway opens

Noon: Music by the Wildwood

12:30 p.m.: Magic Show by Conjuring Carroll (in the Big Tent)

2 p.m.: Frog jumping contest (BYOF) at the Outback Arena

​2 p.m.: Magic Show by Conjuring Carroll (in the Big Tent)

3 p.m.: Music by EP Rock (Elvis impersonator sponsored by C&R General Store / in the Big Tent)

3:30 p.m.: Doodlebug pull (registration at 2:30 pm)

4:30 p.m.: Pig scramble (registration 3:30-4:15 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.: Children’s arm wrestling (registration at 5:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: Adult arm wrestling (registration at 5:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: Music by The Breakers

Dark: Fireworks by Central Maine Pyrotechnics. Sponsored by Patriarchs Club, Town of Harmony

Kavanaugh Amusements and Central Maine Pyrotechnics

After fireworks Liza’s Lights of Love remembrance balloon release.

Monday, Sept. 3

9:30 a.m.: Labor Day Parade (line up at 8:30 a.m.)

After parade: Midway and exhibition hall opens

After parade: Antique cars (at the pulling track)

After parade: Parade awards on stage and posted on prize ticket booth

After parade: Horseshoe tournament registration/play

After Parade: Music by Los Galactacos

11 a.m.: Horse show

11:30 a.m.: Tractor rodeo (in the truck pull area)

11:30 a.m.: Magic Show Conjuring Carroll (in the Big Tent)

Noon-1 p.m.: Fiddle contest

​1 p.m.: Magic Show Conjuring Carroll (in the Big Tent)

3 p.m.: Women’s skillet throw

4 p.m.: Bike giveaway (must be present to win)

4 p.m.: Men’s hammer throw

4 p.m.: Exhibition hall closes (all items must be removed 4-6 p.m.)

5 p.m.: Talent show (cash prizes)

7 p.m.: Grand prize drawing. more than 40 other prizes will be awarded. These will be on display at the ticket booth during the fair.

The Harmony Free Fair is on private property. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Any person consuming or possessing alcohol, or acting in a disorderly manner, will be removed from the fairgrounds.

For more information, visit harmonyfreefair.weebly.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: