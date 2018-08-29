AUGUSTA — An Augusta man was arrested on five charges, including two counts of unlawful trafficking of heroin and cocaine, during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Randy Dennison, 26, was arrested at 12:56 a.m., after being pulled over near Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.

He was also charged with theft, violating his conditions of release and criminal forfeiture of property, according to police reports.

Dennison is in custody at the Kennebec County jail.

