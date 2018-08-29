AUGUSTA — Police still are not releasing the identity of the body recovered a week ago on Weeks Mills Road.

August police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully emailed a statement Wednesday afternoon saying authorities were “still attempting to officially identify the body.”

“Until we are able to do so, we will have no further information,” he said in the email.

The statement echoed one Lully sent Friday evening, a day after the body was recovered.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit van was at the scene Friday, which is close to the intersection with North Belfast Avenue, also called Route 3, in the northeast section of the city.

The area is heavily wooded, and yellow tape cordoned off a section of the forest close to the road.

A state trooper at the scene about 7:30 p.m. that day said he had no information about the body and would not say whether it was an adult or a child, or whether it was a possible suicide case.

“Detectives from the Augusta Police Department were following up leads on a missing person case and during the course of the investigation Detectives located an unidentified body,” Augusta police said in a news release sent about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

