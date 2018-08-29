LEWISTON — Local and state police said a local woman was arrested Tuesday night on drug charges.

Officers from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Maine State Police and the Lewiston Police Department arrested Elizabeth Yvonne Young after her car was stopped Tuesday night on the Maine Turnpike near Lewiston, according to a statement from Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. Her 6 Perley St. apartment also was searched, according to the statement.

The MDEA and Lewiston police have been investigating trafficking of prescription pills in the Lewiston area for the past year, according to the statement.

Police seized about 500 oxycodone pills worth about $20,000 from Young’s car and a handgun from her apartment, according to the statement. Young is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun based on a 2009 federal drug trafficking conviction.

Young is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs Class A with a prior conviction, two counts of aggravated importation of schedule drugs Class A with a prior conviction, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person Class C, according to the statement.

Young was taken to Androscoggin County Jail, and her bail was set at $75,000. Her initial court appearance was expected Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston.

