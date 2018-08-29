The Taj Mahal Trio will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

“What inspires me most about my career is that I’ve been able to make a living playing the music that I always loved and wanted to play since the early ’50s,” Taj Mahal said according to news release from the opera house. “And the fact that I still am involved in enjoying an exciting career at this point in time is truly priceless. I’m doing this the old fashioned way and it ain’t easy…”

In September 2014, some 50 years after moving to Los Angeles to form the band Rising Sons with fellow blues musician Ry Cooder and Jessie Lee Kincaid, Taj Mahal hightailed it to Nashville to receive an honor he called “one of the most powerful and wonderful things that could ever happen in my life,” according to the release.

Celebrating decades of recording and touring that have nearly singlehandedly reshaped the definition and scope of the blues via the infusion of exotic sounds from the Caribbean, Africa and South Pacific, the two-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter, film composer, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist was feted with the Lifetime Achievement for Performance Award at the 13th Annual Americana Honors and Awards.

Tickets cost $40-$50.

For tickets or more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

