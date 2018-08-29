Two Maine recruitment agencies have merged.

Portland-based Destination Occupation and Mix Recruiter of Winthrop announced Wednesday that the companies have merged and will operate under the Destination Occupation name. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The new company intends to deploy multi-media and video services to tell the stories of their clients and why prospective hires should consider working for them. The goal is to convey the culture of the client company and the nature of specific jobs available, according to a news release from Rachel Knight, Occupation Destination founder.

