“Up River” by Susan Metzger will open Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Unity College Center for the Arts, 42 Depot St. in Unity. The show will run through Oct. 20.

According to Metzger, the work shown in this exhibition is both a personal and intentional quiet revolt against all of the constantly streaming bad news media since 2016.

“I live on a peninsula between two tidal rivers. Every evening, for the past three years, during the spring tide I go to those rivers and visit a singular and local way of life structured around season, sunrise, sunset, the incoming tide, available moonlight, and good luck,” said Metzger, according to a news release from the center, who took the photos using a vintage film cameras and 120mm or 35mm film.

An opening reception is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Ben Potter, Professor of Art and Curator of the Leonard R. Craig Gallery at 509-7239 or [email protected].

