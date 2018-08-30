The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will start up its Creative After School Arts program on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St.

The program is a free drop-in center for students in grades 5-12 held every day after school until 5:30 p.m. (5 p.m. on Tuesdays) Monday through Friday. There are different age-appropriate, creative activities offered each day, such as band, writing, dance, voice acting, art and theater technologies, all overseen by professional staff.

Students can choose to attend a specific workshop or come every day. The program is an open environment where students can join in the activities offered, or just hang out with friends and get their homework done in a creative, supportive environment.

The schedule of workshops and activities is posted weekly in the RLRS newsletter. Stop by the theater for a registration form, available in the brochure holders outside the theater entrance.

The program is supported by the United Way of the Tri Valley, The Simon Family Fund, The Maine Community Foundation, Franklin Savings Bank, Dallas Plantation, Rangeley Plantation and private donations.

For more information, call 864-5000, email [email protected] or visit rangeleyarts.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >