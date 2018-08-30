IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 7:06 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Green Street.

At 9:42 a.m., police investigated a report from a Gage Street caller of criminal trespassing.

At 9:43 a.m., police investigated a theft reported by a Summer Street caller.

At 11:48 a.m., a Medical Center Parkway caller reported an animal complaint.

At 12:03 p.m., police investigated an assault reported by a Glenridge Drive caller.

At 2:48 p.m., a Bridge Street caller reported harassment.

At 3:53 p.m., a loose dog was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

At 3:59 p.m., police investigated a hit-and-run on Northern Avenue.

At 4:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Water Street caller.

At 5:41 p.m., another disturbance was reported by a Water Street caller.

At 6:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Bangor Street caller.

At 8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Northern Avenue and Washington Street.

IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 12:28 p.m., police investigated a report from a Dresden Avenue caller about a lost wallet.

IN WINTHROP, on Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., police recovered property on Sturtevant Hill Road.

At 10:13 p.m., police received a report of unsecure premises on Rambler Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 11:50 a.m., Jacob Lorance, 29, of Litchfield, was arrested on a requested probation hold.

At 4:04 p.m., Lloyd Bowden, 59, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for criminal trespassing and charged with drinking in public, following a pedestrian check on Western Avenue.

At 4:59 p.m., Michael Snow, 31, of Vassalboro, and Michael Lovell, 22, of Augusta, were arrested following a traffic stop on Cony Street. Lovell was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of violating conditions of his release. Snow was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 10:11 a.m., Jonas Vallencourt, 28, of Gardiner, was summonsed for operating with a suspended license after a traffic accident on Western Avenue.

At 4:30 p.m., Erin Hickey, 28, of Augusta, was summonsed for theft of property under $500 after a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

At 9:36 p.m., Scott Shepherd, 56, of Winthrop, was summonsed for attaching false licenses plate, during a traffic stop near Riverside Drive and Route 3.

