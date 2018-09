IN ALBION, Thursday at 8:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Robbins Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 2:32 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Harmony Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., theft and vandalism were reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 11:35 a.m., theft was reported on Diamond Avenue.

11:58 a.m., theft was reported on Baker Street.

6:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Darling Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:38 a.m., theft was reported on Burrill Street.

12:36 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Summit Street.

2:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

4:54 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Center Road.

6:41 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Friday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 6:39 a.m., another officer or agency was assisted on Lucy Knowles Road.

10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marvel Street.

1:26 p.m. harassment was reported on Fairbanks Road.

2:18 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Middle Street.

3:31 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Middle Street.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Friday at 7:33 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.

IN THE FORKS, Thursday at 1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Moxie Road.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 9:32 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Wild Goose Drive.

IN INDUSTRY, Thursday at 5:01 p.m., fraud was reported on Chandler Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Boardman Road.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shusta Road.

Friday at 1:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heald Street.

7:10 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 10:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canada Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 11:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Welch Street.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Drive.

9:33 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:54 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Heath Street.

12:32 p.m., disturbance was reported on Cascade Mill Road.

4:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on McKenney Lane.

4:33 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Oak Street.

Friday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:46 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Spring Street.

5:21 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

5:21 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

9:37 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Water Street.

11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

Friday at 2:18 a.m., disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 7:17 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:56 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Abbott Street.

9:22 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Summer Street.

11:32 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Grove Street.

12:24 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:44 p.m., theft was reported on Boothby Street.

1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Appleton Street.

3:03 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

3:37 p.m., harassment was reported on School Street.

4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Silver and Spring streets.

4:51 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:23 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

7:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Yeaton Street.

8:23 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Summer Street.

9:19 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Western Avenue.

9:54 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Water Street.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Columbia Road.

Friday at 12:10 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:12 a.m., burglary was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

1:16 a.m., an arrest was made on Patriots Drive.

IN WEST FORKS, Thursday at 2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:41 a.m., Zachary Lee Rogers, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12:23 p.m., James Charles O’Brien, 68, of Salem Township, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and driving to endanger.

2:50 p.m., Victor D. Brown, 51, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo) — no test.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:32 p.m., Summer Rae Morgan, 29, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant on affidavit and a warrant for violation of bail.

4:11 p.m., Mykel Irving Hewey, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:54 p.m., Tyleisha VanKeuren, 22, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Friday at 1:28 a.m., Lindsay Gillis, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

