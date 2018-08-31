HALLOWELL — An Afternoon Tea Party and Author Talk with Patricia Farrin will begin at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Hubbard Free Library, 115 Second St.
Farrin will talk about her new book “The Teacup Cafe,” illustrated by Hilary Davis, of Scrummy After’s Candy Shoppe in Hallowell. An old fashion Tea Party will follow.
For more information, call 622-6582, email [email protected] or visit www.hubbardfree.org.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: Congress must heed McCain's warning
-
Politics
Legislature nears the end of its tumultuous session – which was supposed to conclude in April
-
Columnists
Commentary: Portland should also celebrate its restaurant workers – with paid sick days
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Every day I ask myself: How can this be happening in America?
-
Editorials
View from Away: Schools are no place for guns