HALLOWELL — An Afternoon Tea Party and Author Talk with Patricia Farrin will begin at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Hubbard Free Library, 115 Second St.

Farrin will talk about her new book “The Teacup Cafe,” illustrated by Hilary Davis, of Scrummy After’s Candy Shoppe in Hallowell. An old fashion Tea Party will follow.

For more information, call 622-6582, email [email protected] or visit www.hubbardfree.org.

