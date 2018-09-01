I read the column on the Aug. 25 editorial page by Akhil Reed Amar, “Kavanaugh as good as it gets”. However, Kavanaugh has espoused a severely misguided belief that the president is essentially above the law.

In his article in the 2009 Minnesota Law Review, Kavanaugh expresses the belief that a president should be immune from “civil suits, criminal investigations, or criminal prosecutions” during their time in office. Earlier, in 1998, Kavanaugh wrote, “Congress should give back to the President the full power to act when he believes that a particular independent counsel is out to get him.”

Kavanaugh also states, “A President who is concerned about an ongoing criminal investigation is almost inevitably going to do a worse job as President.” Yet to delay justice will increase any person’s concern, causing one to do a worse job as the inevitable is put off and put off. Justice delayed is justice denied. If there is to be a plaintiff and a defendant, and the president is to be the defendant, does not denial of the right of trail to the plaintiff harm the plaintiff as much if not more than the defendant? Should a sitting president bring suit upon another party may that party have the right to postpone legal actions until such time as the president is out of office? This is not jurisprudence.

That Kavanaugh has encouraged such a hazardous opinion and an alarming notion that a sitting president is essentially above the law leads me to the conclusion that Kavanaugh has no place on the Supreme Court. To place any person above the law, for any reason, strikes at all laws to be null and void.

Robert Sezak

Fairfield

