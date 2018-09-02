IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:37 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 3:12 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tardiff Road.

11:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on McNally Road.

IN CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 8:57 a.m., theft was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 8:13 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Eames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:51 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Skowhegan Road.

3:14 p.m., a report of a disturbance led to an arrest on Gibson Court.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

10:20 p.m., assault was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

IN HARMONY, Saturday at 2:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 10:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Intervale Road.

6:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 8:33 a.m., mischief was reported on Collins Drive.

4:49 p.m., theft was reported on Hutchins Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 6:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Industry Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 11:19 a.m., burglary was reported on Martin Stream Road.

12:13 p.m., burglary was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:42 p.m., burglary was reported on Fording Road.

8:42 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Madison Road.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

10:24 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Oak Hill Road.

Sunday at 4:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 3:23 p.m., an arrest was made on Oak Street.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willey Point Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 7:59 p.m., theft was reported with no address.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Somerset Plaza.

11:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noble Court.

IN PLEASANT RIDGE PLANTATION, Saturday at 9:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported with no address.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 8:51 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Water Street.

9:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported with no address.

11:54 a.m., an attempt to locate a person, vehicle or item led to an arrest on Winter Street.

5:31 p.m., assault was reported on East River Road.

6:34 p.m., a brush fire was reported with no address.

7:22 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on East Leavitt Street.

9:50 p.m., a report of assault led to an arrest on Summer Street.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Dill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:02 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

11:48 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

4:26 p.m., a pedestrian check led to an arrest on Boutelle Avenue.

4:35 p.m., theft was reported in The Concourse.

5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.

6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

7:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:03 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

8:53 p.m., assault was reported in Elm Plaza.

9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported in The Concourse.

10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Sunday at 1:30 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Elm Street.

4:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilbert Street North.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Veteran Drive.

9:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Poulin Street.

Sunday at 1:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

2:09 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Halifax Street.

Arrests

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 12:48 a.m., Celine Dawn Richards, 52, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

7:20 p.m., Andre Nathan Roy, 37, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unpaid fine/failure to notify of motor vehicle accident.

9:30 p.m., Brody M. Cousineau, 41, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:17 a.m., Bryce A. Soucier, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:54 a.m., Dustin C. Whipple, 28, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

11:12 a.m., Justin Ryan Morton, 30, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation with two priors and refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

12:27 p.m., Donald Wayne Prescott, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.

6:15 p.m., Andrea L. Longstreet, 49, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:25 p.m., Jamie L. Stewart, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:27 p.m., James Chandler, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 1:43 a.m., Aime L. Worcester, 22, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:12 a.m., Heidi Swanson, 44, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:29 p.m., Timothy Gaudette, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 1:48 a.m., Jessica Billings, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

