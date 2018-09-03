From super-sized sausages and fries to new rides, livestock shows, agricultural exhibits, antique cars, games of skill, live music and harness racing, the 2018 edition of the Skowhegan State Fair was a “big deal,” as John Flynn, president of Fiesta Shows, the midway provider, said the day before it opened.

Special admission prices targeted specific audiences, such as senior citizens, and children 10 and under were admitted free every day.

The demolition derbies drew thousands, and the seven days of harness racing culminated in a photo finish of a record setting Hight Memorial.

This gallery of photos captures some of the moments experienced at the 200th Skowhegan State Fair, the “high point of every kid’s summer,” according to Don Eames, of Norridgewock, who has worked at the fair for 80 years.

