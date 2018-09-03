AUGUSTA – It’s September in Maine, and that means the state’s expanded deer hunt is getting started soon.

There’s a pair of big dates on the deer hunt calendar in early September, and one is the “any deer permit” lottery, scheduled for Sept. 7. The state plans to give out 84,745 permits this year, which is 28 percent more than last year.

The “any deer” permits allow hunters to harvest deer of either sex. The firearms season for deer runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 24.

Another big day is Sept. 8, when the “expanded archery” season gets started. This archery season is based in populated areas that are not open to hunting with firearms, and where state biologists have determined the deer population can withstand more hunting. It runs to Dec. 8.

