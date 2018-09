IN ATHENS, Sunday at 11:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Hole In the Wall Road.

Monday at 1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hole In the Wall Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 6:57 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 8:32 p.m., disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 11:59 a.m., burglary was reported on Chestnut Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

2:15 p.m., an arrest was made on Hinckley Road.

6:14 p.m., a fire was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 2:59 p.m., burglary was reported on Kinsman Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:11 a.m., threatening was reported on Crane Drive.

6:14 p.m., an attempt to serve paperwork led to an arrest on Green Road.

10:21 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Broadway.

3:27 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Franklin Avenue.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anson Street.

11:25 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Middle Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 6:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Falls Lane.

10:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:52 a.m., mischief was reported on Oak Street.

11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

12:19 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Maple Street.

8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

Monday at 3:15 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Heald Street.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 9:23 p.m., disturbance was reported on Donigan Road.

IN NEWPORT, Sunday at 3:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on New Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:55 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Walnut Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:57 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Stinson Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 3:04 p.m., disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:11 a.m., disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

8:32 a.m., assault was reported on North Street.

8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

12:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

12:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported in JFK Plaza.

2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Clark Street.

2:55 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Gray Street.

3:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street at Gray Street.

3:56 p.m., an unwanted person was reported in The Concourse.

4:28 p.m., theft was reported on Edwards Street.

5:19 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

7:40 p.m., assault was reported on King Street.

10:26 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Myrtle Street.

10:42 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Pleasant Street.

10:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Sterling Street.

Monday at 12:51 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Monument Street.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lithgow Street.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

11:12 p.m., disturbance was reported on Whipple Street.

Monday at 12:04 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 12:20 a.m., Ryan James MacQueston, 27, of Windham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

12:25 a.m., John Leslie Bachelder, 43, of Farmington, was arrested on two non-compliance contempt orders.

1:10 a.m., Dennis J. Rockwell, 45, of Kingston, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2:10 a.m., Caitlyn Nicole Harris, 24, of Rumford, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and criminal mischief.

3:40 p.m., Caleb M. Smith, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear after bailed.

11:55 p.m., Michael Jay Moulton, 25, of Readfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:26 a.m., Gregory M. Cox, 36, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence — no test — with prior.

8:54 a.m., Shane Walter Ricker, 23, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:47 p.m., Andrew Dyer, 34, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Monday at 12:10 a.m., Sean Bourgeois, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

