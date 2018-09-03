IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 1:57 p.m., a Willow Street caller reported harassment.

4:43 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a Water Street caller requested a welfare check on an individual.

6:43 p.m., a Sanford Road caller reported an assault.

11:14 p.m., a Glenridge Drive caller reported an assault.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 6:34 a.m. Michael E. Clark, 22, of Augusta was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and disorderly conduct following a Gage Street caller’s report of a disturbance.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 7:51 p.m., a 28-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for prohibited fireworks use or sale following a Wade Road caller’s complaint about fireworks.

10:07 p.m., Kyle Andrew Sterling of Vassalboro was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked following a traffic stop on Hayden Road.

