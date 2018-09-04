A Canadian specialty foods company has signed a deal to buy Ready Seafood, one of Maine’s largest lobster dealers and processors.

John and Brendan Ready first approached Premium Brands of Vancouver about six months ago while seeking help building a 40-acre lobster processing and research campus in Saco, according to John Ready. What began as a search for an investment partner turned into a long-term strategic partnership embraced by Ready’s entire management team, he said.

Ready said he and his brother will remain as co-chief executive officers of the business they founded in 2004. The acquisition will give Ready access to Premium Brands’ growing worldwide market of almost 2,200 corporate food buyers, Ready said. He believes that will enable Ready to venture into new markets, including Premium’s specialty sandwich and bakery lines.

It also means Ready can likely reduce the amount of time needed to build the new Saco facility from three years down to one, he said.

“We have no plans to retire,” Brendan Ready said with a laugh. “All we have on our minds right now is growth.”

Premium Brands expects to complete this purchase within four weeks, pending all regulatory approvals and its required waiting period. The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed. Once complete, it will bring Premium Brands’ growing seafood group to $303 million in yearly sales, said George Paleologou, Premium Brands’ CEO and president.

Paleologou praised the Ready brothers as “industry pioneers” in a corporate statement released Tuesday.

“They are disruptors in what has been a relatively stable industry and have not only brought about significant innovation to the segment but have also played a lead role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry,” Palelologou said of Ready Seafood, which was the first U.S. lobster dealer to add a marine biologist to its staff.

Ready Seafood is headquartered in Portland, where its live lobster business operation is based. It also runs a lobster storage facility in Scarborough. Altogether, it employs about 200 people to buy, process and sell more than $100 million of lobster a year, with sales split evenly between domestic and those heading abroad.

This story will be updated.

