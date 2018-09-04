Gardiner elected officials are expected to take a second and final vote on a proposed temporary ban of medical marijuana stores in the city.

Gardiner currently has two such stores on Water Street and they would not be affected by this action.

The Gardiner City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chamber at Gardiner City Hall, 6 Church St.

While the state Legislature voted to allow registered marijuana caregivers to open retail stores to sell marijuana-related products to qualifying patients and allow municipalities to regulate them, it’s not clear when that law will go into effect.

Unless otherwise designated, legislation goes into effect 90 days after the legislative session adjourns, but the 128th Legislature has not yet adjourned.

Even so, cities and towns still require time to decide whether and how to regulate such shops, and that’s the intent of the temporary ban.

The Gardiner City Council put in place two successive temporary bans on the establishment of retail recreational pot enterprises like retail shops and social clubs while determining what ought to be allowed in Gardiner. The council endorsed a recommendation to allow everything but marijuana social clubs.

Gardiner is joining other cities and town across the region, like Augusta and Richmond in considering the temporary ban on medical marijuana establishments, which cycle qualifying patients to serve more people.

Two executive sessions, closed to the public, have been scheduled for the start of the meeting. One is to discuss a possible credit enhancement agreement for a business in the Libby Hill Business Park, and the second is to discuss sewer abatement requests.

The City Council is also expected to consider:

• Approving a credit enhancement agreement with a business in the Libby Hill Business Park

• Discussing and possibly approving sewer abatements

• Clarifying, discussing and approving the Maine Department of Transportation’s bridge project rights of way

• Appointing John Shaw, of Gardiner, and Deborah Sparrow, of Gardiner to the Gardiner Public Library Board of Trustees

• Approving the Maine Service Center membership resolution

• Approving a proclamation designating September as Maine Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

• Approving City Council minutes.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: