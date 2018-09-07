A Grow Great Garlic class will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the University of Maine at Farmington, Roberts Learning Center, room 23, at 224 Main St. in Farmington.

Dave Fuller of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will cover all aspects of growing garlic, from choice of planting stock to dealing with pests to harvest. The class is for all experience levels. Attendees will receive three bulbs of garlic planting stock.

The class will cost $10 and is open to the public. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

To participate or request a disability accommodation, call 778-4650 or email [email protected].

