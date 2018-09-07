Central Maine Square Dance Club members and friends traveled to Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 24-26, to attend the 10th anniversary square dance festival.

Almost 400 dancers participated in various levels of squares and also included round dancing. Those attending came from 17 U.S. states and five provinces of Canada.

From left are Cindy Fairfield and Bob Brown, of Newport, Larry and Kathleen Hillman, of Fairfield, and Margaret and Bruce Carter, of Ellsworth.

Club members who attended included Cindy Fairfield and Bob Brown, of Newport, Larry and Kathleen Hillman, of Fairfield, and Margaret and Bruce Carter, of Ellsworth.

Members danced Friday afternoon and evening, Saturday morning, afternoon, and evening, and Sunday morning.

