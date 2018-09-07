AUGUSTA — The sixth annual 5K Trail Run/Walk through the Viles Arboretum is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 153 Hospital St.
Sponsored by the partnership of Viles Arboretum and the Maine State Credit Union, proceeds will benefit the Ending Hunger campaign and the work at the Viles Arboretum.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m., to register in advance, visit runreg.com and search for Run for the Trees.
The cost is $25, $15 for individual student, and includes a T-shirt. Special rates are available for running groups and school teams; does not include T-shirt.
For more information, contact the visitor’s center at 626-7989 or [email protected].
