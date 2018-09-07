AUGUSTA — The gridiron slate for Week 2 looks appetizing, and we will have you covered across a variety of platforms Friday night.

Make sure to check out our extensive coverage online at www.centralmaine.com/highschoolsports for all your football needs. And if you haven’t seen our Week 2 Giridon Gurus show with special guest, Waterville coach Matt Gilley, make sure to check that out.

We will also have live postgame reaction from a few different games tonight, so check that out on Facebook.

Here’s where we’ll be at Friday night, and where to follow along for updates:

• Winslow at Gardiner, 7 p.m., Hoch Field, Gardiner. Follow Drew Bonifant for updates.

• Brunswick at Skowhegan, 7 p.m., Clark Field, Skowhegan. Follow Travis Lazarczyk for updates.

• Oak Hill at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m., Maxwell Field, Winthrop. Follow Travis Barrett for updates.

• Cony at Biddeford, 7 p.m., Waterhouse Field, Biddeford. Follow Portland Press Herald sports reporter Glenn Jordan or updates.

Also, Bonifant will be a guest on News Center’s Fifth Quarter (Channel 6) later Friday night around 11:15 p.m.

