Franklin Memorial Oncology Services adds Gupta to its medical staff

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital recently announced the addition of Dr. Ridhi Gupta, a medical oncologist and hematologist, has begun providing care to cancer patients at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Gupta joins providers Dr. Rachit Kumar and physician assistant Susan Trafton in staffing the FMH oncology department. All are affiliated with the MaineGeneral Medical Center Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, which is in Augusta.

She recently completed a blood and marrow transplantation fellowship at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She is certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and board-eligible in hematology and medical oncology.

Phelps appointed interim director of UMaine Extension

ORONO — Lisa Phelps, Maine’s 4-H program leader, has become the interim director of University of Maine Cooperative Extension. She succeeds longtime Extension director John Rebar, who retired Aug. 31.

Phelps is expected to be interim director until the conclusion of UMaine’s national search for a new dean of UMaine Extension, which has been underway since June. Phelps also is the program administrator supporting the Maine Extension Homemaker Council, supporting and supervising the faculty and staff in Androscoggin, Hancock, Kennebec, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc and Washington counties; the state 4-H Office; the Maine 4-H Foundation; and faculty and staff members working in support of human development. She has offices in Orono and Lisbon.

She earned a doctorate in college student personnel administration and educational leadership from University of Northern Colorado in 1999 and joined the UMaine Extension staff in 2001 after working at Colorado State University from 1988 to 2001.

Rebar began working for UMaine Extension in 1984 and was appointed director in 2007.

Compiled from contributed releases

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: