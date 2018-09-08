AUGUSTA — It’s the first day of Maine’s annual fall deer hunt, and the archers are getting the first crack at the ungulates.

Maine’s “expanded archery” season begins on Saturday. The season allows hunters to pursue deer near urban areas where biologists say the deer herd can withstand more hunting.

The expanded archery season lasts until Dec. 8. The regular archery season, which takes place in most of the state, runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 26. There’s also a season for firearms hunters from late October to late November, and a season for muzzleloader users from late November to early December.

Biologists with the state say the deer herd showed strong survival over winters in recent years. The state is allowing more hunting this year as a result.

