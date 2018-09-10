The Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone, a tuition-free, public, residential high school serving students from across the state, will host an informational session from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, in 10 Bailey Hall at 16 University Way on the University of Southern Maine Gorham campus.

Prospective students and parents can learn about the school and be able to meet with the newly appointed Executive Director David Pearson, along with representatives from the Summer Camp and Admission offices. Current students and parents will be available to share their personal experiences. Parents and their children ages 9 to 16 are encouraged to attend. Topics will include the enrollment process, residential life, academics, and the MSSM STEM Summer Camp.

For more information, call Ryan McDonald, public relations coordinator, The Maine School of Science and Mathematics, at 554-9912 or 325-3639.

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics is a tuition-free, public, residential high school that enrolls students from across the state and serves more than 600 students each year through its academic and summer offerings. Opened in 1995, the school provides high school students a rigorous, student-centered curriculum that emphasizes the connections between math, science, and humanities, and culminates in opportunities for authentic research. MSSM’s summer camps inspire Maine middle school students to explore their passions for science, math, engineering, and technology. MSSM also provides professional development opportunities for teachers throughout the state.

