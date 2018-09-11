FARMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen plans to conduct its annual review of Town Manager Richard Davis’ performance later this month after completing individual evaluations over the next two weeks.

The review is scheduled to take place in an executive session Sept. 25 and will be based on criteria such as relationships with boards and committees, leadership of the municipality, relationships with other legislative bodies and progress towards goals.

Selectmen on Tuesday set the date for the review, which they are hoping will be completed in one session.

Davis, who has served as Farmington town manager since 2001, was recognized recently as the 2018 Linc Stackpole Manager of the Year by the Maine Town, City and County Management Association, an award he was nominated for by Selectman Joshua Bell and Yarmouth Town Manager Nat Tupper.

In other news Tuesday, the board received an update from Fire Chief Terry Bell on staffing and plans to replace a departing firefighter with a new hire.

Selectmen also voted unanimously to support a request from the Greater Franklin Development Council to the county for $40,000 in TIF funds, provided the request meets the criteria for the grant.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: